TelevisaUnivision, which claims to be the world’s leading Spanish-language media and content company has taken the premium tier of its ViX streaming service to the Premium Subscriptions section of the Roku TV streaming platform in the US.
The ViX premium features a library of content originally produced in Spanish, across an variety of genres and formats including movies, series, novelas, reality, musical tentpoles, live news and sports.
Users who subscribe to the service through Premium Subscriptions can accces over 20,000 hours of entertainment content, including over 70 ViX Original series and movies such as María Felix, La Doña, a biopic about the beloved Mexican actress and singer Maria Felix, and La Mujer del Diablo, a story of unrequited love and the lengths some will go for revenge.
Additionally, users can discover ViX’s premium TV series including the TV series Montecristo, Las Pelotaris 1926, Volver a Caer, De Viaje con los Derbez, and Mujeres Asesinas, along with movies such as Quiero Tu Vida, Juntos Pero No Revueltos, Mirreyes vs Godínez 2: El retiro, and Infelices Para Siempre through The Roku Channel’s dedicated Spanish-language destination Espacio Latino.
In the Sports experience, subscribers will find over 7,000 hours of live sports games from top leagues, including Liga MX, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, CONCACAF Champions League, Liga Argentina, Brasilerao, and Liga Colombiana, and other conference league matches, aggregated with other premium live sports available on Roku. ViX Premium is the only Spanish-language streaming service in the US to offer fans coverage of these games.
“It’s never been easier for Roku users to find the premium content they want, and we're thrilled to connect millions of streamers with ViX’s unparalleled offering of Spanish-language entertainment and sports programming as a Premium Subscription,” said Randy Ahn, head of monetisation & subscriptions, Roku. “We look forward to harnessing the multitude of integrated discovery experiences unique to Roku to help introduce ViX to new audiences.”
“ViX continues to drive momentum with steadfast demand from viewers, and we’re pleased to further expand its footprint on Roku by joining its Premium Subscriptions lineup, enabling ViX to unlock new audiences through The Roku Channel and be top of mind with viewers through the integrated discovery experiences unique to the Roku platform,” added Adam Waltuch, EVP of global distribution and streaming partnerships at TelevisaUnivision.
Users who subscribe to the service through Premium Subscriptions can accces over 20,000 hours of entertainment content, including over 70 ViX Original series and movies such as María Felix, La Doña, a biopic about the beloved Mexican actress and singer Maria Felix, and La Mujer del Diablo, a story of unrequited love and the lengths some will go for revenge.
Additionally, users can discover ViX’s premium TV series including the TV series Montecristo, Las Pelotaris 1926, Volver a Caer, De Viaje con los Derbez, and Mujeres Asesinas, along with movies such as Quiero Tu Vida, Juntos Pero No Revueltos, Mirreyes vs Godínez 2: El retiro, and Infelices Para Siempre through The Roku Channel’s dedicated Spanish-language destination Espacio Latino.
In the Sports experience, subscribers will find over 7,000 hours of live sports games from top leagues, including Liga MX, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, CONCACAF Champions League, Liga Argentina, Brasilerao, and Liga Colombiana, and other conference league matches, aggregated with other premium live sports available on Roku. ViX Premium is the only Spanish-language streaming service in the US to offer fans coverage of these games.
“It’s never been easier for Roku users to find the premium content they want, and we're thrilled to connect millions of streamers with ViX’s unparalleled offering of Spanish-language entertainment and sports programming as a Premium Subscription,” said Randy Ahn, head of monetisation & subscriptions, Roku. “We look forward to harnessing the multitude of integrated discovery experiences unique to Roku to help introduce ViX to new audiences.”
“ViX continues to drive momentum with steadfast demand from viewers, and we’re pleased to further expand its footprint on Roku by joining its Premium Subscriptions lineup, enabling ViX to unlock new audiences through The Roku Channel and be top of mind with viewers through the integrated discovery experiences unique to the Roku platform,” added Adam Waltuch, EVP of global distribution and streaming partnerships at TelevisaUnivision.