In a move marking a continuation of its advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) and free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) services, wedotv has launched its core AVOD service around the world in the LG app store.
wedotv’s stated mission is to be the main provider of free films, television, and sports across the world and the OTT entertainment and sports streaming network is available in key territories such as the UK, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and Austria. With its pure AVOD and FAST/free-to-air channels, wedotv claims to reach over 20 million people every month and has a technical reach of over 40 million homes.
Part of the service is wedo movies which features popular high-quality contemporary films in what are said to be easy-to-navigate categories, such as comedy, retro action, classic crime stories, vintage horror, classic westerns and thrillers. It also features nature and science documentaries and outdoor/adventure programming from factual entertainment production firm Big Media.
wedotv’s FAST channels wedo big stories and wedo movies are now rolling out across Europe on the LG Channels smart TV platform and are now available to download from the LG Content Store. wedo movies is now available on LG Channels in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy and the UK, while wedo big stories will join LG Channels throughout Europe over the next month.
“As we strive to bring our free, ad-supported services to viewers around the world, LG has been an incredible partner,” said wedotv co-CEO Philipp Rotermund. “Whether it’s our AVOD channel, with hundreds of movies, series, and sporting events, or our FAST channels that focus on non-fiction and movies, we’re bringing a consistently high level of curated free quality entertainment to LG Smart TV viewers.”
