Broadening further its premium streaming content slate, Viaplay Group is to adapt Jens Lapidus’ bestselling novel Paradis City into a major scripted series headlined by what it says are some of the Nordic region’s most exciting screen talents.
The book has sold more than 5 million books translated into over 30 languages, including the internationally successful Snabba Cash trilogy.
Described as a tense drama set in Sweden in a not-too-distant future, the six-part series tells the story of Sweden’s most deprived areas which are surrounded by walls and subject to special laws that claim to protect the rest of society. When the Home Secretary delivers a speech inside the largest area, known as Paradis City, she is kidnapped by masked men. Security Service agent Fredrika turns to Emir a former MMA fighter facing a life sentence in prison, with an ultimatum – go undercover in Paradis City and find the Home Secretary if Emir wants to see his daughter again.
Björn Paqualin is lead screenwriter for the series, with Michaela Hamilton and Oliver Dixon as episode writers. The series is produced by Nicklas Wikström Nicastro and Caroline Landerberg for independent Stockholm-based production company Strive Stories, in co-production with Viaplay and in partnership with Paprika Studios. Oskar Arulf serves as executive producer for Viaplay Group. Lapidus joins as an executive producer and is directed by Fenar Ahmad.
The series stars Alexander Abdallah and Julia Ragnarsson with Félice Jankell and Lancelot Ncube co-starring. Additional talent will be announced in due course. Filming takes place this summer in Stockholm and Vilnius.
“We continue to set ourselves apart through the high quality and broad appeal of our storytelling,” said Filippa Wallestam, chief commercial officer, Viaplay Group Nordics commenting on the new series. “Viaplay’s slate includes many of the biggest IPs in the Nordic region, such as Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter, a Börje Salming biopic and now Paradis City. "
Jens Lapidus’ thrilling plots and complex characters have made him an international bestseller, and we anticipate a wide audience across all our markets for this timely adaptation. With a top-notch team on both sides of the camera, Paradis City will be a must-watch drama about a society none of us want to see.”
Lapidus added: “My novel Paradis City is an attempt to say something about our times. I’m so happy that it’s becoming a series on Viaplay, and it has been a pleasure to follow the development process and all the preparations. I’m convinced that Paradis City will be one of the most awesome Swedish series in recent years. Alexander Abdallah and Julia Ragnarsson are perfect for the lead roles.”
