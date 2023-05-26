Keeping up the momentum of its aggressive expansion, Viaplay Group has entered a long-term distribution partnership with Polish telecommunications company Play which will see the core Viaplay streaming service included as a hard bundle in Play’s TV packages.
The Play Group, part of the French iliad Group, one of the largest comms groups in Europe, is a leading provider of mobile services, fixed-line internet and digital television. Following merger with UPC, Play is now Poland’s leading operator, serving over 17 million customers. It has a mobile network which covers nearly 100% of the Polish population, as well as a fibre optic network that will ultimately reach over 6 million households.
The new collaboration is said to mark a significant step for Viaplay in reinforcing its position in the Polish market, as well as for the ongoing development of the local streaming landscape.
Viaplay Group had previously established successful partnerships with both Play and UPC, both major players in the Polish pay-TV industry, with the two forming a new entity under Play as of April 2022. Viaplay Group has now entered an overarching partnership that encompasses the entire merged organisation. As a result, Viaplay's content will be directly accessible through Play to a large audience across Poland.
Viaplay launched in Poland in August 2021 and reported 2.9 million international customers, including Poland in Q1 2023. The content available for Polish customers includes top-tier sports such as Formula 1, KSW, NHL, Premier League, Bundesliga, Europa League and Europa Conference League, alongside local Viaplay Series and Films and popular Nordic and international content. In June, the much-anticipated Polish KSW Viaplay Documentary Materla Lionheart will premiere.
"This new collaboration with Play is very positive news for both companies and for viewers,” remarked Alexander Bastin, Viaplay group chief commercial officer, Continental Europe and Baltics. “It demonstrates the strength and appeal of Viaplay’s offering in Poland. We are committed to delivering premium entertainment experiences to our valued Polish audience, and this deal makes it even easier for new and existing customers to enjoy Viaplay."
Added Mikkel Noesgaard, Play group chief marketing officer: "At Play, we are committed to providing our customers with the freedom to choose the best connectivity and digital entertainment experience at the most affordable price. Our recently launched New Generation TV is the only solution on the Polish market, that enables customers to compose their own bundle and have access to best quality content. We are happy that thanks to our cooperation with Viaplay our customers can enjoy the best quality entertainment at home and away with Play."
