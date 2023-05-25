Looking to meet consumer demand, Polish cable TV and fibre broadband provider Chopin Cable Television has deployed the NAGRA OpenTV Video Platform to enable the launch of its new streaming proposition.









Said to be a low-touch market entry proposition, this solution is also designed to deliver the features and benefits of a tier-one solution without the hefty price tag. These include innovations such as AI-powered personalised recommendations from partner XRoadMedia, designed to offer a holistic user experience across BYOD streaming and traditional linear programming. Established in 1995, Chopin Cable Television is a cable operator delivering triple-play services to subscribers located in the Pomeranian voivodeship area of Poland. the company is launching its advanced OTT service to increase consumer engagement, improve customer retention and expand its subscriber base. Reselling this service means Chopin will be able to offer other similar-sized regional operators outside its footprint with a turn-key service.The service is designed to enable pay-TV operators, ISPs and regional content companies to offer high-quality multiscreen entertainment service without having to roll out their own infrastructure, reducing the initial investment and the time needed to launch a unique solution.Powered by the OpenTV Video Platform, the cloud-based solution uses the Ion user experience across a wide variety of streaming devices. With tools for content aggregation, offer management, bundling and pricing, content management and app layout visualisation, the NAGRA solution will also include content security capabilities from the NAGRA Active Streaming Protection framework, including multi-DRM.Commenting on the deployment, Chopin CEO Bogdan Laga said: “We sought a partner that could help us successfully expand our broadcast proposition to also offer an OTT solution that aggregates the breadth of content our consumers demand,” said “Having already deployed NAGRA security solutions, it was a natural next step to broaden our partnership and continue exceeding our customers’ expectations.”Said to be a low-touch market entry proposition, this solution is also designed to deliver the features and benefits of a tier-one solution without the hefty price tag. These include innovations such as AI-powered personalised recommendations from partner XRoadMedia, designed to offer a holistic user experience across BYOD streaming and traditional linear programming.