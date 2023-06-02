In a further expansion of the video commerce leaders into the world of streaming Qurate Retail Group’s QVC and HSN services have launched their free, interactive streaming app-based shopping services on VIZIO smart TVs.
The launch is said to reflect Qurate Retail Group's strategic initiative to expand the reach of its original vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms. The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience is available to more than 100 million internet-connected homes across the US.
The QVC+ and HSN+ combined streaming experience will offer VIZIO TV users QVC’s and HSN's video commerce experience, with live, on-demand and streaming-only content together in one app. The companies say the app is currently the first and only livestream shopping product of its type on VIZIO that allows customers to complete purchases within the app, while combining multiple channels of live content with video on demand.
The streaming experiences offered by QVC+ and HSN+ combine the shopping destinations’ five linear broadcast channels – QVC, QVC2, QVC3, HSN and HSN2 - offering over 50 hours a day of live vCommerce content – with three digital-only linear channels (In the Kitchen, Fashion Finds and Outdoor Escape) and approximately 200+ original, streaming-only show episodes.
The latter includes programmes such as In the Spirit with Lindsay and Curtis, with Michelin-starred-chef Curtis Stone and his wife, actress Lindsay Price-Stone; Design School with Ballard Designs, featuring interior design experts; and My Best Friend's Kitchen with Gaby Dalkin, starring the chef and influencer.
"QVC+ and HSN+ brings our most comprehensive livestream shopping experience to VIZIO Smart TV users," said David Apostolico, SVP, platform strategy, development & distribution, vCommerce ventures at Qurate Retail Group. "We already have many fans enjoying QVC and HSN on VIZIO WatchFree+. Now, VIZIO users can access our live, on-demand and streaming-only content all together in one place, making it even easier to discover and shop the products they love."
To help VIZIO users access the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming app more easily, the app will have featured placement on the home page for the first three months following the launch. "We believe that shopping is an integral part of our daily lives, and we are committed to bringing convenience and innovation to VIZIO Smart TVs," added Chris Tanquary, senior director of business development at VIZIO. "With the addition of the QVC+ and HSN+ shopping app, VIZIO users will have seamless access to a world of curated products and shopping experiences in both live and on-demand formats.”
The QVC+ and HSN+ combined streaming experience will offer VIZIO TV users QVC’s and HSN's video commerce experience, with live, on-demand and streaming-only content together in one app. The companies say the app is currently the first and only livestream shopping product of its type on VIZIO that allows customers to complete purchases within the app, while combining multiple channels of live content with video on demand.
The streaming experiences offered by QVC+ and HSN+ combine the shopping destinations’ five linear broadcast channels – QVC, QVC2, QVC3, HSN and HSN2 - offering over 50 hours a day of live vCommerce content – with three digital-only linear channels (In the Kitchen, Fashion Finds and Outdoor Escape) and approximately 200+ original, streaming-only show episodes.
The latter includes programmes such as In the Spirit with Lindsay and Curtis, with Michelin-starred-chef Curtis Stone and his wife, actress Lindsay Price-Stone; Design School with Ballard Designs, featuring interior design experts; and My Best Friend's Kitchen with Gaby Dalkin, starring the chef and influencer.
"QVC+ and HSN+ brings our most comprehensive livestream shopping experience to VIZIO Smart TV users," said David Apostolico, SVP, platform strategy, development & distribution, vCommerce ventures at Qurate Retail Group. "We already have many fans enjoying QVC and HSN on VIZIO WatchFree+. Now, VIZIO users can access our live, on-demand and streaming-only content all together in one place, making it even easier to discover and shop the products they love."
To help VIZIO users access the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming app more easily, the app will have featured placement on the home page for the first three months following the launch. "We believe that shopping is an integral part of our daily lives, and we are committed to bringing convenience and innovation to VIZIO Smart TVs," added Chris Tanquary, senior director of business development at VIZIO. "With the addition of the QVC+ and HSN+ shopping app, VIZIO users will have seamless access to a world of curated products and shopping experiences in both live and on-demand formats.”