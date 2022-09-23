Video Solutions, owner and operator of AVOD platform wedotv and FAST channel wedo movies, has entered into a joint venture with non-fiction production studio Big Media to create, market and distribute free ad-supported television (FAST) channels globally.
The first channel of the new venture is wedo big docs and will launch in Autumn on Zattoo in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, Waipu TV in Germany, and on Netgem TV in the UK. The partnership follows the successful launch earlier in 2022 of the first wedotv channels in the UK, including WeDoMovies, using Netgem’s growing footprint of Internet Service Providers, such as the value-focused TalkTalk. wedo big docs will feature such popular documentary series from Big Media as Wild Ones, Fight to Survive and Desperate Hours, with new series being added monthly.
Video Solutions AG and Big Media will look to develop further channels based on Big Media’s library of non-fiction programming in the months ahead, as well as exclusive content as the business expands globally.
“This joint venture combines the years of experience Big Media has in documentary / factual entertainment content production with our expertise in building and distributing ad-supported streaming channels,” said Video Solutions CEO and founder Philipp Rotermund. “The ad-supported channels business has been exploding over the past few years, but there are still markets where FAST is still an untapped revenue stream. We’re looking forward to unlocking opportunities around the world to bring this outstanding content to global audiences.”
“As FAST continues to become the dominant business model worldwide, it’s important to partner with companies who have experience in maximising the value of content in direct-to-consumer offerings. We are excited to launch our new channel with Video Solutions,” added Jon Loew, chairman, Big Media Holdings
