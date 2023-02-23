Reaching a milestone representing over 15% growth in the past year, British streaming provider BritBox International has accrued three million total subscribers across the markets where it is available, namely the US, Canada, Australia, South Africa, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.
The BBC and ITV joint venture SVOD service had previously announced subscriber milestones of one million in March 2020, 2 million in July 2021, and 2.6 million in March 2022, with the service having grown by 300% in under three years.
The last year has seen BritBox launch across Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland, and forge new distribution partnerships, including making the service available on Amazon Prime and Apple channels across Australia. During this time, BritBox International has also ramped up its slate of International original co-productions – with the critically-acclaimed Stonehouse having launched in January 2023, following last year’s original commission Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?, and co-commissions Sister Boniface Mysteries and Murder in Provence.
“The strong performance of BritBox in international markets, ahead of industry averages, underlines how British television and talent continue to be a gold standard for quality around the world,” said Reemah Sakaan, CEO, BritBox International. “In a crowded streaming market, this illustrates how there is room for distinct targeted services to find and grow loyal audiences. We live and breathe British TV like no-one else, and that’s been reflected in our ability to build out an expanded slate of new and original IP combined with a treasure trove of long-running British franchises. We are proud to champion British creativity and voices to millions of viewers, keeping talent and funding in the UK television ecosystem. It’s this passion and knowledge which keeps us distinctive from the other global streamers out there.”
BritBox has recently announced the upcoming new co-productions Murder is Easy, an Agatha Christie adaptation, and After the Flood, starring Sophie Rundle. Also on its future slate is Archie, starring Jason Isaacs as Cary Grant; Payback, starring Morven Christie and Peter Mullan, from Jed Mercurio; Passenger, from Andrew Buchan; and Three Little Birds, from Sir Lenny Henry. These add to existing BritBox Original co-productions Beyond Paradise, a spin-off from the popular Death in Paradise, launching on 24 February 24, as well as The Confessions of Frannie Langton, based on the award-winning book by Sara Collins, premiering on 8 March.
Hit acquisitions premiering on BritBox International in the last year have included James Graham’s Sherwood starring Lesley Manville and David Morrissey, and mystery series Karen Pirie from author Val McDermid, adapted by Emer Kenny and starring Lauren Lyle, and Irvine Welsh’s Crime, starring Dougray Scott, all of which will return. Acclaimed drama A Spy Among Friends, starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, also debuted on BritBox in Australia and Nordic markets.
