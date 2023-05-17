Noting that 2022 marked a pivotal moment in women’s sports with increases in viewership, ratings, and broadcast coverage, Roku says is meeting this new demand by launching an all-new Women’s Sports Zone, making women’s sports more accessible and discoverable than ever before.
The TV provider and streamer quoted research showing that in 2022, 30% of sports fans said they are watching more women’s sports than they used to over the past five years, while 85% of them said that it is important for women’s sports to continue growing in popularity.
Located within the Sports experience, the Women’s Sports Zone complements the women’s sports programming already featured within the Sports experience and will feature live and upcoming women’s sporting events as well as female-focused documentaries, films and more from supporting channels across the platform.
The new Zone will provide streaming, live broadcast, and educational content options all in one place, aiming to reduce the time it takes fans to locate their favourite teams and sporting events. Plus, content within the Zone will be curated based on users’ viewing habits, favourite teams and more, so they can stream what they love with ease.
At launch, sports-related content from soccer, golf, and professional and collegiate basketball will be available from supporting channel partners and will air in the Zone based on seasonality, with an expanded content offering to follow in the coming months.
“The popularity and demand for women’s sports is greater than ever, and at Roku, we continue to commit to elevating this important programming for our customers,” said Kelli Raftery, Roku’s vice president, global communications. “At a time when it is harder than ever to find what you want to watch our new Women's Sports Zone makes it easier for fans to get to the content they love.”
