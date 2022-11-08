In a deal aiming to satisfy the appetite for an audience for whom food is described as a “beautiful part” of cultural DNA, food-themed content studio Chefclub has entered a programming partnership with Spanish-language streaming service ViX.
Chefclub is a global food-themed entertainment brand for families. The company was founded in 2016 by Thomas, Jonathan and Axel Lang, with the stated mission of transforming the kitchen into a place for sharing and fun through the creation of entertaining, inspiring and accessible content, products and services.
In addition to its ongoing production of videos for digital platforms, the studio is creating a variety of new lifestyle series for Gen Z and Millennial food lovers in half-hour formats that are said to be suited for traditional TV programming.
The new deal is designed to allow Chefclub’s branded programming to be accessed by Hispanic households across the US and Spanish-speaking Latin America.
“Partnering with ViX allows us to reach the extremely important Spanish speaking audience in the US and most of Latin America, where Chefclub content already enjoys over 1 billion monthly views,” observed Marie-Laure Marchand, SVP global consumer products & business development at Chefclub. “ViX is the ideal service to entertain a market segment that has enthusiastic, multi-generational food lovers with a strong tradition of sharing family moments around food. We are thrilled to be joining forces with this leading streaming service to provide more opportunities for food-based entertainment.”
“Food is a passion point for Hispanic audiences,” added Bilai Joa Silar, SVP of OTT content at ViX parent TelevisaUnivision. “We are thrilled to partner with Chefclub to bring ViX users a modern culinary entertainment experience with content that brings families together and feeds their love for food.”
The agreement with ViX follows a number of recent high-profile streaming deals that have brought Chefclub’s food entertainment programming to viewers in the US, UK, Spain and Latin America, including a standalone Chefclub Channel on Samsung Plus TV in France and Switzerland.
