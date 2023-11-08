

The Sandbox, a leading decentralised virtual world and a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has announced a partnership with Banijay Brands to create metaverse spinoffs of the critically acclaimed television series 'Peaky Blinders' and 'Black Mirror'.



Black Mirror’s integration into The Sandbox will include a full range of NFTs and avatars. Features in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ offer will include fetch quests, secret routes, exploration, and community fan gatherings, for example.



“The Peaky Blinders entrance into The Sandbox offers fans and users the chance to become characters in the world they love,” explains Sebastien Borget, COO and Co-Founder of The Sandbox. “Becoming a member of the Peaky Blinders in this way is something fans have never been able to experience before.”



The Peaky Blinders experience will immerse users in the world depicted by the gritty drama but with a fresh perspective. “Users will traverse the lines of loyalty, ambition, courage, and survival that the series has been loved for,” The Sandbox declares. “Developing over multiple seasons, each will add a new layer to the themes of deceit, destruction, power, and salvation that the Peaky Blinders universe encompasses.”



The Sandbox’s Black Mirror experiences will allow fans to become different characters and become immersed in a universe inspired by the dystopian drama series. Each experience is based on a main theme or character from an iconic Black Mirror episode, where users will be able to unlock exciting areas, make new connections, and explore the Black Mirror world on a deeper level.



“Black Mirror has become a cult classic in the pop culture landscape with its creative storylines and jaw-dropping endings,” Borget, continues.



Banijay Brands is the brand and commercial division of media and entertainment powerhouse Banijay and represents a range of global ancillary rights for the Peaky Blinders and Black Mirror brands. Both these series are distributed by Banijay Rights.



Lex Scott, Commercial Director, Gaming & Gambling at Banijay Brands, says: “Peaky Blinders and Black Mirror have cultivated extremely passionate global audiences that want to engage with the brands in fresh and exciting ways. Both series inhabit visually complex and layered worlds. We cannot wait for fans to explore these further through The Sandbox.”



The Sandbox describes its UX as part virtual real estate, part amusement park. “It embraces the idea of the metaverse as a continuous shared digital space where worlds and heroes collide to make magic,” the company says. Over 400 partners have joined The Sandbox, including Warner Music Group, The Walking Dead, Adidas, The Smurfs, Care Bears and Atari.

