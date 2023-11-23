

Globo, one of the largest media companies in Latin America, has agreed a distribution deal with Canal+ company THEMA, covering the Asian market. THEMA will handle Globo titles starting in January, providing local expertise to support Globo's regional outreach.



Drama classics, new releases and Globoplay Originals will be made available to media companies in Asia. Globo, which also operates the leading Brazilian streaming platform, Globoplay, produced 27,000 hours of new content in 2022 alone.



THEMA can immediately offer premium and ready-made titles such as ‘Land of Desire’, a telenovela that is currently airing in primetime in Brazil, and ‘The Others’, the most consumed series ever published on Globoplay, in territories such as Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Singapore.



Globo will retain control of its format sales activities, which is focused on making content available for local adaptations. The two companies will be attending ATF 2023 in Singapore together (December 5-8).



Fábio Mauro, Content Distribution and Partnerships at Globo, says: “The Asian market is very important to Globo and we want to strengthen our presence in the region. We are currently exhibiting 'God Save the King' in Japan and last year we exhibited 'Brazil Avenue’, also in Japan, in addition to 'Under Pressure' and 'Hidden Truths' in Vietnam, among others.



“With THEMA, we will have local experts who will help us better understand the market and its cultural differences. This way, we will be more assertive in taking our content to new audiences.”



Photo: 'Land of Desire' from Globo.