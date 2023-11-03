28 June 2025 Perth (Optus Stadium) v Western Force

2 July 2025 Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium) v Queensland Reds

5 July 2025 Sydney (Allianz Stadium) v NSW Waratahs

9 July 2025 Canberra (GIO Stadium) v ACT Brumbies

12 July 2025 Adelaide (Adelaide Oval) v Invitational AU & NZ

22 July 2025 Melbourne (Marvel Stadium) v Melbourne Rebels

19 July 2025 Brisbane (Suncorp Stadium) v Wallabies

26 July 2025 Melbourne (MCG) v Wallabies

2 August 2025 Sydney (Accor Stadium) v Wallabies

Sky Sports will broadcast all three Tests and six warm-up matches live from Australia. Ben Calveley, CEO of The British & Irish Lions, says: “Sky Sports have been an outstanding broadcast partner to The British & Irish Lions for many years. The quality of production, presenters, expert panellists, and overall analysis they deliver really enriches the Series and makes for a compelling offering for fans watching at home.”Rugby Australia CEO, Phil Waugh, adds: “We are excited to be welcoming The British & Irish Lions back to Australia for the first time in 12 years. This iconic Tour, and the chance to renew the rivalry between the Wallabies and the Lions, promises to be a special occasion.“We are confident that together we will deliver a tour that captures the imagination of fans across Australia, and Lions fans around the world. The manner in which Sky Sports covers the tours has always been excellent and I am delighted they are on board again.”The agreement will see Sky Sports broadcast its eighth consecutive Lions Tour, with the partnership starting in 1997 with the Tour win of South Africa. Here is the tour schedule for Australia 2025:Six warm-up matches in Australia as follows:Three Tests v Australia as follows:For access-all-areas, interviews, and insight into the Lions camp, fans will be able to follow the latest news from the Tour 24 hours a day on Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.Photo: Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium, which hosts the opening Test. Credit: Carles Rabada on Unsplash.