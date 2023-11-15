

ZDF Studios has announced more distribution agreements for its big-budget period drama ‘Boundless’, which tells the story of the first circumnavigation of the earth 500 years ago by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan. ZDF Studios has announced more distribution agreements for its big-budget period drama ‘Boundless’, which tells the story of the first circumnavigation of the earth 500 years ago by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.



MBC’s VOD platform, Shahid, has acquired the series for MENA territories, and Dubai Media secured the rights for its free TV channels, Dubai TV and Dubai one. They are the latest TV companies to take the 6 x 45’ series, with MTVA (Hungary), YLE (Finland) and LRT (Lithuania) having signed up already.



Boundless has also been acquired by GSN Global Series Network (Australia and New Zealand), VIVA (Philippines), ERR (Estonia), Mediasquad (Balkans) and Eleven Entertainment in South Korea. Anuvu and Spafax have made Boundless available inflight.



Yuliya Fischer, Director Drama, ZDF Studios, says: “I am delighted to see Boundless reaching audiences across so many different territories. It is one of the biggest and most ambitious dramas we have ever been involved with. With its top-class talent, both on and off screen, and high production values, this premium ‘must-watch’ series will continue to captivate audiences around the world.”



The six-parter is directed by Oscar-nominee Simon West, whose Hollywood successes include ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider’, ‘Con Air’ and ‘The General’s Daughter’. He also originated the project ‘Black Hawk Down’ and served as Executive Producer.



In 1519, 265 men departed Spain aboard five ships on an expedition to discover an unknown passage to the other side of the world in search of the mythical spice islands. After three years of starvation, merciless storms, freezing temperatures, mutinies and madness, a ghost ship barely returned home with only 18 survivors and a hull full of spices. The voyage changed the world, finally proving that the earth was round and teeming with life.



Taking on the lead role as Magellan is actor Rodrigo Santoro, who starred alongside Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins and Evan Rachel Wood in ‘Westworld’. His other credits include key roles in ‘Love Actually’ and ‘300: Rise of an Empire’.



Boundless is produced by Spanish Mono Films in co-production with Fulwell 73 Productions, in association with RTVE, in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video and in association with EiTB, Canal Sur and Aytmo de Madrid and in participation with ZDF Studios.



Photo: Boundless, the story of the world’s first circumnavigation.