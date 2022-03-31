Leading Spanish-language media and content company TelevisaUnivision has announced that the initial tier of the ViX streaming service is now available to all users in the US Mexico and most of Spanish-speaking Latin America.
The streaming service boasts the world’s largest offering of Spanish-language entertainment, news and sports content. It comprises two-tiers in a single app :a free AVOD product - accessible across all major mobile platforms, connected TV devices and via web on vix.com - now launched and an SVOD option set for the second half of 2022 with 10,000 additional hours on its first year.
The AVOD tier has more than 40,000 hours of content, and ViX users will be able to stream original programming and top live sports and news, free of charge, in what is said to be the first broadcast-quality ad-supported offering for the Spanish-speaking world. Additionally, the AVOD tier curates multi-genre entertainment content allowing users to discover and rediscover content through an electronic programming guide (EPG). These include Televisa’s mega-hits and classic novelas to iconic content from some of the world’s best producers, including scripted and unscripted series; blockbuster movies; children’s programming; live newscasts from multiple worldwide sources; and a broad live football offering.
“Today marks a new dawn in Spanish-language streaming with the launch of ViX, adding another giant step in the transformation of the new TelevisaUnivision: "Hundreds of millions of Spanish-speakers in the US and most countries in Latin America will have a dedicated streaming platform that’s made for Spanish speakers and made by Spanish speakers,” said TelevisaUnivision president and chief transformation officer Pierluigi Gazzolo. “We are so proud to be able to offer this amazing content with a broadcast-like experience across all genres, in the form of linear channels as well as on-demand. All advertising supported, and importantly... for free.”
Added ViX EVP and GM Rafael Urbina: “Our linear programming includes exclusive channels dedicated to original content created for ViX. Importantly, most of our content was produced in Spanish, not just translated into it, and more than 50% of the ViX offering is exclusive to our service. Also, we couldn’t be more excited about ViX being the digital destination of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Mexico.”
