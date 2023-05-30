Secular and religious video services to US-based Orby Elevate has selected the EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite for the distribution of its first major mainstream English language direct-to-home (DTH) TV services in its home territory.
Located at 116.8° West, EUTELSAT 117 West A features technology providing hemi coverage in both C and Ku bands, as well as high-power regional coverage in Ku-band over North and South America.
The operator believes that its craft’s throughput over the US is ideal in enabling Orby to address a significant market in terms of audience size and consumer appetite.
Commenting on the partnership, Ricardo Dias, Orby Elevate interim CEO, said: “It is a great opportunity to leverage the already existing infrastructure developed by the original iteration of Orby and the great coverage of the powerful EUTELSAT 117 West A satellite into a platform that allows family-friendly content to reach homes nationwide and at a reasonable cost."
“We are delighted that Orby Elevate has selected EUTELSAT 117 West A for its first major mainstream English language DTH bouquet to launch in the US market,” added G. Jim Carroccia, Eutelsat North America media sales director.
“This ground-breaking deal showcases the important role that satellite continues to play in TV distribution. We look forward to supporting Orby Elevate as their innovative business and offerings continue to grow.”
