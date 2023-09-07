As part of an end-to-end trustless content security model for streaming at scale, has integrated its NexGuard Streaming session-based watermarking technology in the Eluvio Blockchain Content Fabric to secure playback of TV, films, and other premium video.
The forensic watermarking takes place via the Eluvio Content Fabric and complementary Eluvio Media Wallet and the move is said to mark the industry’s first integration of forensic watermarking into Eluvio’s global blockchain Fabric for premium content distribution.
The Eluvio Content Fabric is an open and decentralised, streaming, content distribution, and storage network built for the third generation Internet. Companies, artists and brands whose premium content distribution initiatives have been powered by Eluvio include FOX Entertainment, Globo, MGM Studios, Microsoft, SONY Pictures, Telstra, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, WWE and Dolly Parton among others.
The new forensic watermarking capability is also attributed with completing the Content Fabric’s blockchain-controlled trustless, verifiable, and tamper proof content security capabilities that prove, protect, and secure content distribution from its source to audiences. NAGRA NexGuard Streaming OTT watermarking is applied in the Eluvio Content Fabric as part of an end-to-end trustless content security model and uses the Fabric’s global streaming pipeline.
The companies believe that the combination of their technologies sets a new bar for end-to-end content protection for direct video distribution, from publisher to consumer, at scale.
“Already, the Content Fabric protocol ensures on-demand and live video assets are encrypted with traditional and new trustless cryptography for content owners and backed by built-in blockchain contracts and on chain policy that manage and enforce authorisation of content playout. Now…forensic watermarking can also be applied automatically and dynamically to each output stream and tied to the individual recipient,” remarked Eluvio CEO and co-founder Michelle Munson. “Indeed, all authorisations and accounting of a content's life cycle—from audience reporting to rights management to version history—are realisable directly in the Eluvio Content Fabric, recorded in its ledger, provable, and tamper free.”
“Eluvio is at the vanguard of decentralised, high performance, and secure content delivery for many of the most well-known creators of premium video, and we’re very proud to mark this milestone with them as the first forensic watermarking solution to be integrated into the Eluvio Content Fabric to deliver the critically important element of traceability of content leaks,” said NAGRA Anti-Piracy & NexGuard VP sales Ken Gerstein, commenting on the partnership.
“NAGRA is committed to ensuring that our portfolio of security solutions and services can be integrated and brought forward as more media companies start evolving to Web3 and blockchain for premium content distribution.”
