Claro, which claims to be the largest mobile telecommunications provider in Colombia, has selected the TVkey Cloud from content protection and multiscreen television solutions provider NAGRA as a direct-to-TV offering for its Claro tv+ service.
Claro tv+ is described as an entertainment ecosystem where customers can watch live programming experience anywhere and at any time through an internet connection. To access the Claro tv+ service, customers launch an activation process from the Samsung TV app store.
Jointly defined by NAGRA and Samsung, TVkey Cloud is designed to deliver an operator-defined user experience with integrated security. TVkey Cloud also complies with the MovieLabs requirements for enhanced content protection of 4K Ultra HD, HDR and early release content.
The new NAGRA solution is designed to provide Claro’s subscribers with a rich pay-TV experience that can be enjoyed directly on Samsung smart TVs without the need for an additional set-top box. The launch extends the multiscreen content consumption experience for consumers, facilitating access to all content in the Claro entertainment ecosystem.
"We are working together with Samsung and NAGRA to facilitate access to our customers who have Samsung TVs without the need for additional devices. In this way, we reinforce our purpose of enabling customers to watch TV how and when they want, in a simple way and without the need for a receiver,” said Rodrigo de Gusmao, executive director of Claro Colombia's mass market unit. “In addition, our expanded partnership with NAGRA builds on our recent Android TV success and strengthens our purpose of generating the same experiences for our customers from any device with an internet connection."
“We are proud of the long-term relationship we have built with Claro Colombia and our continued work in helping them expand their market leadership position,” remarked Sebastian Kramer, senior vice president business development and product line management at NAGRA. “Building on Claro Colombia’s success and its innovative Claro tv+ proposition, this is another proven solution to facilitate the experience and respond to the growing consumer market in Colombia.”
“We are excited to innovate hand in hand with our strategic partners to improve the user experience," added Paula Andrea Ospina, head of visual display marketing, Samsung. “With this new option, we expand our portfolio of entertainment applications, so that customers can enjoy an immersive experience when watching their favourite content with the highest image quality and smart sound of our TVs.”
