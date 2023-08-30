Content protection firm NAGRA and post-production and localisation services company 2G Digital Post has formed a partnership to address what it says are the challenges of packaging and optimising content while preserving content value.
Explaining the rationale for their move, the firms noted the growing demand for localisation services was now creating bottlenecks in the digital supply chain, pushing the industry to develop new ways of securely scaling and optimising the distribution of localised content. At the same time, this they say has created more attack surfaces for pirates which can lead to significant erosion of content value as a result.
The new partnership combines 2G Digital Post’s new Automated Intelligence approach with NAGRA’s forensic watermarking solution to not only accelerate the content pipeline but preserve its value throughout the localisation process for secure and efficient content distribution.
“The need for security is greater than ever, particularly in production and post-production, as content owners, and the industry as a whole, are looking for more ways to preserve and grow content value,” said Nancy Goldberg, executive vice president and chief marketing & sales officer at NAGRA. “With this combined solution, content owners can scale localisation services in a secure way with the peace the mind that any illicit pirate activity can be traced at any point in the localisation process.”
2G Digital Post president Allan McLennan added: “We’re proud to be seen as the hallmark for quality by our entertainment customers and this partnership aims to offer targeted services that respond to and support today’s dynamic market. Working with NAGRA, a leader in content security solutions, we’re excited to enhance our AI based - automated intelligence and machine-learning solutions to help both improve quality and secure media and entertainment’s future in content distribution.”
The new partnership combines 2G Digital Post’s new Automated Intelligence approach with NAGRA’s forensic watermarking solution to not only accelerate the content pipeline but preserve its value throughout the localisation process for secure and efficient content distribution.
“The need for security is greater than ever, particularly in production and post-production, as content owners, and the industry as a whole, are looking for more ways to preserve and grow content value,” said Nancy Goldberg, executive vice president and chief marketing & sales officer at NAGRA. “With this combined solution, content owners can scale localisation services in a secure way with the peace the mind that any illicit pirate activity can be traced at any point in the localisation process.”
2G Digital Post president Allan McLennan added: “We’re proud to be seen as the hallmark for quality by our entertainment customers and this partnership aims to offer targeted services that respond to and support today’s dynamic market. Working with NAGRA, a leader in content security solutions, we’re excited to enhance our AI based - automated intelligence and machine-learning solutions to help both improve quality and secure media and entertainment’s future in content distribution.”