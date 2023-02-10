Becoming the latest in a number of firms in the broadcast technology market to gain the hyperscaler’s technical validation, content protection and multiscreen TV solutions firm NAGRA has completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR).
Specifically, the completion of the Foundational Technical Review accelerates AWS engagement with NAGRA’s NexGuard Forensic Watermarking. This is said to be provides AWS customers with the peace of mind that the solution’s integration with AWS infrastructure is fully validated and uses AWS resources efficiently to deliver forensic watermarking for audio and video content.
In addition, AWS FTR enables NAGRA to identify and remediate risks in its products or solutions, providing specific guidelines to adopt a subset of AWS best practices to reduce risks around security, reliability, and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework. Following FTR guidelines, NAGRA can review projects against FTR requirements to ensure best practices and client experiences when using AWS technology.
“Achieving AWS FTR verification is further validation of our solutions and solidifies our work and relationship with AWS as a trusted software partner,” said NAGRA SVP product management & business development Sebastian Kramer.
“The deepening of our relationship with AWS recognises the widespread adoption of their technology by our customers and our ambition to make our solutions as accessible as possible. NAGRA NexGuard forensic watermarking plays a vital role for video service providers and content owners in the fight against illicit content redistribution.”
In July 2020, NAGRA announced API integration of its NexGuard forensic watermarking technologies into AWS Elemental MediaConvert. This saw NexGuard forensic watermarking for pre-release available in AWS Elemental MediaConvert, enabling full automation for the watermarking process from the cloud.
