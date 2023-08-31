The pay-TV subsidiary of Israeli telco Bezeq and the country’s largest IPTV service provider, yes, has announced that it has deployed Synamedia’s ContentArmor distribution watermarking solution to enhance protection of its streaming services.
The deployment is designed to allow yes to target effectively its anti-piracy efforts with affiliates and business partners by giving it visibility of any compromised broadcast platforms. This new distribution watermarking solution is part of Synamedia’s forensic video watermarking family is built to protect content investments, identify malicious users and prevent piracy.
Synamedia was said to have met the yes requirements to be easy to deploy, encoder agnostic, and able to support yes’ disaster recovery environment. As ContentArmor distribution watermarking was tailored for this application, yes was able to go live with ContentArmor in less than a week in July 2023.
“We first started looking at head-end watermarking to meet security standards set by the national regulator and main national broadcasters here in Israel,” commented yes VP of engineering and CTO Itzhak Elyakim. “As we investigated further, we could see that a distribution watermarking solution would be more suited to our needs, giving us the security insight we need, as well as meeting compliance. As a long-standing user of Synamedia’s security on our traditional satellite broadcast services, we knew we could trust Synamedia’s technology and teams to meet our streaming anti-piracy strategies.”
Alain Durand, senior director of business development at Synamedia (pictured) , said, “As operators invest in premium content for their streaming services, it’s important to be able to quickly identify any leaks and take action to disrupt those pirate streams. Our ContentArmor distribution watermarking system [adds] a new layer of security that helps operators stay one step ahead of the pirates.”
