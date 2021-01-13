The NexGuard Pay-TV solution is designed to protect premium content investments and, in the event of a breach, will enable the operator to trace any illicit recording or sharing of content from its BTV service and identify the set-top box from which it originated.

NexGuard Pay-TV is designed to protect premium pay-TV services delivered via a set-top box, including 4K Ultra HD, premium VOD and live sports content. It embeds a subscriber-specific forensic watermark in a managed pay-TV client device (set-top box or smart TV). The integration for SK Broadband is part of the SK Broadband app for Android TV and is supported by all the major chipset vendors, requiring no additional video processing on the head-end side.

SangBum Lee, VP of SK Broadband, said: “We selected NAGRA’s forensic watermarking solution for set-top boxes because it enables us to meet content owner requirements for the protection of premium content, including 4K, and insert an invisible watermark without affecting video quality. What’s more, NAGRA’s local presence along with their proximity to the studios through their Los Angeles-based teams, were all strong considerations in our selection.”

Stéphane Le Dréau, SVP Sales APAC, at NAGRA, commented: “With the increased availability of premium 4K content also comes increased risk for piracy and content leaks which tempers content owners’ willingness to deliver premium content into the market. NAGRA’s NexGuard forensic watermarking solution is a leading product in the fight against piracy and we welcome SK Broadband into this active anti-piracy community.”