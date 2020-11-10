medici.tv broadcasts more than 150 live events each year from around the world, as well as programmes from concerts, operas and ballets, and documentaries and masterclasses.

As live performances are limited in South Korea due to the pandemic, the online market is rising and SKB, which has 5 million subscribers, will be including selected medici.tv content on its IPTV service B tv.

Eric Kim, the leader of SK Broadband's content acquisition team, said the company hoped “to deliver healing and comfort to customers suffering from a prolonged Covid pandemic by providing high-quality classical performing content on B tv.”

Added Hervé Boissière, founder and CEO of medici.tv: “For many years now, South Korea has had one of the world’s most important classical music scenes, attracting young, dynamic, and world-class performers. And the size of the audience is growing every year. We are honoured and grateful to SKB to have been chosen to supply our high-quality content to their subscribers.”