Looking to provide content owners with decentralised streaming, content distribution and storage direct to audience, content Blockchain pioneer Eluvio has announced a set of capabilities enabling direct sell-through, engagement and streaming of premium video from publisher to consumer.
The Eluvio Blockchain Content Fabric is a utility blockchain network designed for owner-controlled storage, distribution, and monetisation of video, music, and other digital content at scale. It enables video distribution from the source (stream or file), without making file copies – and without the use of costly third-party cloud storage, transcoding, OVP, or CDN providers. Its built-in Web3 CDN capability are said to enable secure, ultra-low latency, high-quality 4K video streaming (live and on-demand) for content creators and owners to support entertainment experiences and new monetisation opportunities.
Unveiled today and releasing in June at https://eluv.io, the new offerings combine scalable decentralised streaming, content distribution and storage and media services with the addition of on-chain payments and multi-party royalty settlement capabilities. Three new Powered by Eluvio service levels for the Blockchain Content Fabric have Web3 native turnkey storefronts and brandable websites along with new Content Fabric utility services at rates which are said to be up to 80% less expensive than traditional clouds and CDNs.
The offerings include turnkey and customisable digital marketplaces, websites, and live events that enable direct sell-through and streaming of premium video, immersive, and other digital content and direct engagement from brand to user, including token gated authorisation for subscriptions and purchases, flexible payment gateways and ticketing, and a native media wallet for easy Web3 sign-on and lean-back viewing, with global content streaming and distribution from the Content Fabric.
It now supports instant royalty settlements and payments to multiple parties directly on the blockchain. This said to be first-of-a-kind feature enables content owners to automatically pay out royalties to all contracted parties at the time of sale and resale. These on-chain settlements and payments are realisable directly in the Content Fabric, recorded in its ledger and are provable and tamper free.
The company also today announced new utility pricing rates for its open source Content Fabric, and three new Powered by Eluvio levels of productised Web3 content experiences with turnkey storefronts and brandable websites. The levels comprise: pay as you go self-service; professional creator; and creative enterprise.
“Many things have come together to allow us to bring a new utility network option for streaming video and the monetisation of creative IP to the industry at this scale,” said Eluvio CEO and co-founder Michelle Munson. “This is just the beginning of a new era for content, where its intrinsic value can both be enjoyed and maximised between publishers, users and brands. We are so excited to bring a comprehensive solution for storage distribution and streaming to the industry with these disruptive capabilities.”
