

MainConcept has added support for VVC/H.266 and MPEG-5 LCEVC to the latest version of its real-time encoding application for OTT and TV broadcasting workflows, Live Encoder 3.4. The company says v3.4 can help transform live video distribution.



MPEG-5 LCEVC (Low Complexity Enhancement Video Coding) was integrated into Live Encoder 3.4 in partnership with V-Nova. LCEVC adds an enhancement layer that increases resolution while also reducing bitrates for the same quality by up to 40%. As well as reducing delivery costs, LCEVC reduces transcoding complexity (to keep density lower).



The LCEVC enhancement codec can be used as a complement to the MainConcept AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265 and VVC/H.266 base encoders.



Thorsten Schumann, Senior Vice President of Engineering at MainConcept, says: “Live Encoder 3.4, featuring LCEVC and VVC, is the next generation tool for live broadcasting standards and formats. The addition of LCEVC is the culmination of the innovative work done by the teams at MainConcept and V-Nova, who worked side-by-side to make it happen.



“With the addition of VVC [Versatile Video Coding] to Live Encoder, this application is fully future-ready, making it capable of handling more workflow requirements than ever before.”



MainConcept is known for its video and audio codecs and the Live Encoder product is an all-in-one, real-time encoding engine designed to simplify broadcast and OTT workflows. Version 3.4 comes with MainConcept’s HEVC and AVC codecs natively built in.



Version 3.4 also supports live encoding into MP4 and MPEG-2 TS for MPEG-DASH, SRT, Zixi, UDP and archiving files. It leverages MainConcept’s AutoLive encoding technology to deliver real-time, multi-layer live video content in 8K, 4K, 1080p and 720p.



Guido Meardi, CEO of V-Nova, comments: “We are proud of our collaboration with MainConcept. MainConcept is a critical ecosystem component and partner in accelerating the rollout of MPEG-5 LCEVC with service providers across so many aspects of media.



“The innovative and flexible software approach they have developed with their Live Encoder takes full advantage of LCEVC’s benefits to reduce both delivery and encoding costs, whilst delivering a superior viewing experience. More importantly, MainConcept Live Encoder is a deployment-ready LCEVC enabled product that will help broadcasters and video service providers exceed customer expectations.”