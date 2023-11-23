

Volia, a leading Pay TV and cable broadband provider in Ukraine, has chosen Ateme to supply a disaster recovery solution for its packaging and CDN platform. The redundancy capability has been live since May and protects cloud DVR services, among other things.



Ateme's solutions help Volia ensure uninterrupted delivery of news and entertainment content – and both companies refer to the challenging circumstances currently facing media and network operators in Ukraine. Ateme’s NEA product line is being used – this supports low-latency streaming, smart caching, elastic CDN, just-in-time packaging, and more.



“Ateme’s hardware-agnostic solution provides the flexibility that Volia required, since media and entertainment customers in Ukraine cannot readily secure exact hardware or equipment,” Ateme reports.



Andrii Val, CTO at Volia, explains, “Ateme is a long-standing partner of Volia Cable and we have confirmed our confidence in their service and the quality of the software. We specifically selected Ateme for disaster recovery because we needed a reliable and flexible solution that could be adapted to our needs in difficult circumstances. In addition, we didn’t just want a black-box integration, but a true partner to work with us and meet our objectives.”



Ilyas Laikov, Sales Director, Eastern Europe at Ateme, says: “Ateme has extensive experience in disaster recovery across the globe, which enables us to rapidly set up robust DR [disaster recovery] projects for any company in any country. We are proud to stand in partnership with Volia in the most challenging circumstances by providing a robust solution.”