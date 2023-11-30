

Broadband providers can now trust that vendor CPE running prplOS will interoperate with their device management systems and burgeoning application ecosystems, through the new HL-API certification programme from the prpl Foundation. Broadband providers can now trust that vendor CPE running prplOS will interoperate with their device management systems and burgeoning application ecosystems, through the new HL-API certification programme from the prpl Foundation.



HL-API stands for High-Level Application Programming Interface. “Our High-Level API certification represents a significant milestone towards the standardisation and interoperability of containerised applications built to run on prplOS powered CPE,” Dr. Len Dauphinee, President at prpl Foundation, points out.



App-enabled service gateways are currently in high-demand, as operators look to offer new and value-added services to their customers. The certification offered through the HL-API programme supports device vendors, OEMs, and chipsets that have already implemented the prpl Foundation’s open-source solutions within their products.



The prpl High-Level API reduces customisation time and effort for routers, access points and gateways by harmonising software development processes. It also standardises on-device APIs, all via open-source protocols. “For end users, this means broader tech adoption, more supported services, innovative technology at lower price points, and faster rollout of new features and devices,” the organisation says.



“We are excited to announce the certification of implementations for our High-Level API,” adds Dauphinee. “Certification testing of standardised, open-source solutions is one of the core principles behind successful open technologies. This certification is the first of several planned programmes to support products in the prplWare ecosystem”.



The prpl Foundation is a collaborative open-source community dedicated to open APIs and open industry standards. It focuses on carrier-grade software for broadband CPE as specified by operator members.



The HL-API certification programme assures customers that their products have been tested to properly utilise the prpl Foundation’s official device definition using the Broadband Forum TR-181 Device:2 model. This standardises the way that interfaces, features and device statistics are described when managed via the Broadband Forum User Services Platform (TR-369).



“This certification is extremely valuable for operators looking to deploy solutions this powerful,” declares Tim Winters of QA Cafe, Chair of the prpl Foundation Testing and Certification Working Group. “Based on the High-Level API test plan, devices that pass testing are those that have correctly implemented the standardised parameters, commands and service objects.



“They have also made the appropriate underlying changes to their configurations or revealed the proper Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) when triggered to do so via their management interface. This validation is the cornerstone of what prplOS-enabled devices are, and will be capable of in the future”.