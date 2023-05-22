Digital content agency and media network Little Dot Studios has been awarded a social media contract to support classic and brand-new animation from legendary kids brand, The Wombles, as it continues to inspire kids to recycle.
The Wombles book and animation series has been part of consumers' childhoods since the 1960’s and is looking to educate the next generation of children. Ahead of its time, they are fictional pointy-nosed, furry creatures that live in burrows on Wimbledon Common in London where they aim to help the environment by collecting and recycling rubbish in creative ways.
In addition to surfacing classic content that resonates with today’s audience, The Wombles are revitalising the brand by producing new content which will be available to audiences on YouTube later in 2023. This will become part of the digital ecosystem to drive engagement and subscribers.
Starting with immediate effect, the new partnership consists of Facebook and YouTube channel and community management, together with creating a bespoke paid for campaign that will run across Facebook, YouTube and TikTok. Little Dot Studios organic and paid digital strategy, will look to grow Latch Media’s The Wombles audience by targeting a younger-skewing demographic with classic content that highlights key sustainability messages that are now in the peripheral of today’s culture.
The Wombles joins the Little Dot Studios roster of kids entertainment brands which include Octonauts, Peter Rabbit, Care Bears, Baby Jake, and Woolly & Tig.
“The nostalgia around The Wombles is incredible, it’s ingrained in people's childhoods so the chance to work with a legendary entertainment brand like this and get it in front of new audiences is really exciting for us,” said James Loveridge, director of entertainment, Little Dot Studios.
“We have extensive experience in partnering with IP owners, giving new life to older content in order to attract new viewers digitally as brands look to scale up awareness. And we very much look forward to working with the team as they launch brand new animated content; for a classic brand's messaging to be more important 60 years after launch provides a massive opportunity for digital growth for The Wombles across all its official social media channels.”
