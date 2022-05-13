One of the most noticeable modern phenomena has been the rise and rise of social video in spaces hitherto dominated by traditional services but research from TikTok has shown that marketing strategies that use both formats in a complementary fashion will boost brands.
In the background to the study, TikTok said as the world of entertainment becomes increasingly dynamic, traditional TV consumption has begun to decline but that did not mean that people are consuming fewer hours of entertainment; in fact, TikTok stressed that overall video consumption has been steadily increasing as options and access to entertainment increase and diversify
It added that despite viewers having more options, linear TV, or traditional TV, remained extremely influential within entertainment and will continue to be a marketing tentpole. But as consumer attention spreads across new platforms, so should marketing strategies.
Not only were consumers spending less time watching linear TV, but 90% of them are typically multitasking while watching, and 53% were multitasking every time or almost every time they watch TV. TikTok noted that the reality of TV and streaming services was that consumers can't actively engage with them, leaving them to turn their attention elsewhere.
The study showed that there was a greater lift in both attention and recall metrics when marketers follow TV campaigns with content on TikTok because, as shown by the data, users were more attentive when on TikTok compared with TV, indeed 21% higher than other platforms.
When participants saw a brand on TikTok before TV, the study observed a 4% lift in visual attention to branding moments and a 6% lift in aided brand recall. When participants saw a brand on TikTok before a streaming service, there was a 7% lift in visual attention to product moments plus an 8% lift in aided brand recall.
By contrast, when participants saw a brand on TV followed by TikTok, the study saw a 16% lift in visual attention to key branding moments and then a 13% lift in visual attention to key product moments. When participants saw a brand on a streaming service followed by TikTok, there was a 13% lift in visual attention to key product moments and a 9% lift in visual attention to key brand moments.
Ultimately, TikTok said in the study that it could promote engagement with characters, brands, and ideas introduced in linear TV and streaming services. If these traditional video platforms introduce a monologue, TikTok observed that it could introduces the dialogue.
