

Global SVOD subscriptions will increase by 321 million between 2023 and 2029 to reach 1.79 billion, according to figures just released by Digital TV Research. The U.S. will account for 30 million new subscriptions during this period.



India and Brazil are flagged as other major growth markets, adding 27 million and 23 million subscriptions respectively. Six U.S. based platforms will have 946 million SVOD subscribers between them by 2029, up from 751 million in 2023, the forecasting specialist notes. These platforms will collectively increase their subscriber bases by 196 million.



Netflix will remain the largest single platform, adding 44 million subscribers between 2023 and 2029 to take its total to 298 million. Disney+ will have more than 100 million subscribers fewer than Netflix, with significantly less investment and take-up in the Asia Pacific region. Digital TV Research points out that these forecasts assume that Hotstar will continue as part of the Disney stable.



Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, says: “Platforms now measure their success through their profitability. This means that already-profitable Netflix will benefit more than its U.S. based competitors.”