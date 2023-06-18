Playbux.co, which claims to be the largest X to win web3 platform in the world, and Asian premium streamer iQIYI have entered into a collaboration that they say will no less than redefine the way audiences engage with digital content.
The partnership will aim to empower individuals worldwide to enjoy premium yet free content while unlocking digital prizes through a Watch to Win feature, something that the companies say will propel streaming entertainment into the future. The integration will be available to iQIYI users in strategic markets including Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, The Philippines and the US.
By integrating web3 technology capabilities with iQIYI's streaming expertise, this partnership will look to add another level to the way in which users consume and engage with content such as Oh No Here Comes Trouble, Love Between Fairy and Devil.
"We are excited to join forces with Playbux.co and introduce the 'Watch to Win' feature to our international users," said Frank Ye, vice president and head of technology and product at iQIYI. "This collaboration allows us to enhance our viewers' streaming experience by offering not only top-tier content but also an opportunity to win captivating digital prizes. iQIYI is committed to pushing the boundaries of entertainment, and this partnership aligns perfectly with our vision."
"We are thrilled to embark on this momentous partnership with iQIYI. Together we are redefining the streaming landscape by introducing 'Watch to Win,' a feature that will unlock a new dimension of engagement and rewards for our users. This collaboration marks a major milestone in the evolution of digital entertainment, and we are excited to bring it to audiences worldwide," added Sarun Vichayabhai, CEO of Playbux.co.
"This collaboration reflects the shared vision of Playbux.co and iQIYI to create a dynamic ecosystem that combines entertainment and incentives. By leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Playbux.co ensures transparency, security, and seamless transactions for users, while iQIYI brings its exceptional content lineup and massive user base to the partnership. The result is an unparalleled streaming experience that offers both entertainment value and exciting rewards.”
