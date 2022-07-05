As the identity solution designed to reflect the contemporary digital marketplace gains momentum and as it aims to prepare for a cookie-less and privacy-conscious future, streaming service iQIYI has implemented The Trade Desk’s Unified ID 2.0 solution on its international service.
Initially developed by The Trade Desk, Unified ID 2.0 is an industry-wide identity solution designed to reflect the contemporary digital marketplace. Developed as an upgrade and alternative to using cookies, Unified ID 2.0 aims to preserve the essential value exchange of relevant advertising that funds the content consumers enjoy listening to, reading and watching. This new identifier works across most of today's omnichannel environments, including over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV), and aims to provide the consumer with greater control.
iQIYI's implementation with Unified ID 2.0 is designed to give advertisers the ability to identify relevant audiences more precisely, while maintaining a privacy-conscious experience for users through iQIYI's inventory internationally.
“It is a significant development for iQIYI to implement Unified ID 2.0 as we prepare for a cookie-less and privacy-conscious future. We are confident of its potential to enhance the effectiveness of audience targeting and efficiency," explained Frankie Fu, vice president of international advertising at iQIYI. “With Unified ID 2.0, our users all over the world will continue to enjoy premium content with a more personalised experience and we aim to provide them with more control of their data than before, while allowing us to drive revenue growth.”
"Unified ID 2.0 has gained momentum globally, and we're excited to see iQIYI implement this new approach to identity as it takes a step forward into the future of identity and more partners in the region join this initiative," added Doug Choy, senior director, inventory partnerships, North Asia, The Trade Desk. "As the industry shifts towards a more privacy-conscious identity space, we continue to collaborate with industry leaders such as iQIYI in an effort to create a more transparent ecosystem and an upgraded experience for advertisers, publishers and consumers in the open internet."
