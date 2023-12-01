

ThinkAnalytics has achieved AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency partner status, demonstrating technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry. ThinkAnalytics has achieved AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency partner status, demonstrating technical proficiency and proven customer success in running cloud solutions on AWS for the advertising and marketing industry.



ThinkAnalytics combines TV content discovery, viewer data insights and targeted advertising capabilities. This partner status relates to its solutions that use viewing data as the basis for content-based behavioural audience segments that advertisers can use for targeted advertising. This transforms the value of first-party operator and content owner data, and ThinkAnalytics uses AWS Clean Rooms to enable the activation of these audience segments.



To achieve the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency, AWS Partners must undergo a rigorous technical validation by AWS solution architects and have verified customer references. ThinkAnalytics is specifically recognised in the category of Advertising Intelligence and Measurement. The benchmark recognises ThinkAnalytics for its expertise in providing customers with both professional services and software solutions.



Peter Docherty, Founder and CTO at ThinkAnalytics, says: “By leveraging the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides, we can harness the potential of our customers' first-party data and create cross-media audience segments in real-time, unlocking their revenue potential with advanced addressability in cross-platform TV advertising.”



ThinkAnalytics explains: “Operators and advertisers are often limited by only having a thin layer of first-party data and are dependent on third-party data. That comes with accuracy risks, such as recency and reliance on claimed but not actual behaviour.



“ThinkAdvertising [part of ThinkAnalytics] enables TV and OTT providers to target audience segments previously only available in digital, and transforms their first-party data into valuable audience segments, while also helping to identify valuable inventory and minimise wastage. AWS Clean Rooms enable the activation of these audience segments by facilitating collaboration between partners in a secure environment without sharing the raw data. This approach protects the underlying data with a broad set of privacy-enhancing controls.”



An explanation of the AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners programme says: “As advertisers and marketers look to leverage the cloud to innovate and achieve digital transformation, they are increasingly in need of partners with services and solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs.



“AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency Partners provide these customers – including advertising agencies, marketers, publishers, advertising and marketing technology providers, and analytics service providers – with AWS-validated solutions and services, helping to accelerate their transformation.”



AWS supports implementation of a wide range of applications and solutions by enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, the AWS Competency Program helps customers identify validated AWS Partner solutions and services for specific industry use cases.