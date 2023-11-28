

Hawk's demand-side platform is going to ingest Samba TV's first-party geographic audience data to give advertisers a privacy-safe and unbiased insight into TV advertising reach analysed at a geographic level.



The Samba TV geo audience data is underpinned by automatic content recognition (ACR) – the technology that understands what is appearing on television glass. Advertisers will benefit from a deterministic view of their ad exposure at a postal district level (e.g., whether homes have seen a broadcast linear TV ad or seen it enough times). They can then optimise their targeting in these areas and use connected TV, and indeed other media channels like audio and digital out-of-home, to achieve incremental reach.



“This unique geographic approach gives advertisers a smarter way to synchronise targeting across multiple media channels for greater impact and return on ad spend,” the two companies declare.



Hawk, which was recently acquired by Azerion (a large digital advertising and entertainment media platform), provides a DSP and specialises in digital omnichannel advertising [i.e. reaching consumers across different media types within the same campaign]. Samba TV is a leading provider of TV technology for audience data and measurement.



The companies announced a strategic partnership last week. Media buyers using the Hawk platform gain access to Samba TV’s geo audience insights for the first time in a multi-market collaboration that will initially roll out in the UK, followed by France and Germany.



Jay Fowdar, VP of International Customer Success at Samba TV, points out that as audiences become more fragmented across screens, and therefore harder to reach, it is imperative that advertisers can harness precise and scalable omnichannel targeting. He adds: “A unified and holistic approach to this is the key to unlocking incremental reach today.



“The integration of Samba TV’s TV Geo Audience data with Hawk’s omnichannel platform gives advertisers a fresh perspective on viewership behaviour. It helps advertisers achieve impactful audience reach at a granular level across multiple media channels.”



Chris Childs, Managing Director of UK and International at Hawk, says the partnership will bring a new level of granularity and effectiveness to TV audience reach. “Marrying our omnichannel capabilities with Samba TV’s Geo Audience data allows brands to optimise their activity across connected TV, audio and DOOH [digital out of home] to maximise their reach across the most tactically relevant locations.



“This impactful data enables brands to build bespoke and critical location strategies across their entire digital advertising plan.”



Photo credit: GeoJango Maps on Unsplash.