

ITV has unveiled the launch of BE Studio – a full service creative studio to produce Ad Funded Entertainment (AFE). BE Studio will help brands build emotional connections with ITV's audience through the co-creation of entirely new formats.



The recently announced ‘Champions’ series, which goes behind the scenes of the world of jump racing in association with Flutter Group and Racecourse Media Group, is the first BE Studio production. ITV is now actively taking more AFE opportunities to market for brands including fashion, travel and food.



Announced at Palooza, ITV’s annual showcase for media buyers, BE Studio also builds on the success and growth of ITV’s Creative Partnerships over the past five years, which has seen an increase in the number of integrated commercial partners across programmes including ‘Love Island’ and ‘Big Brother’.



AFE has grown significantly at ITV, with shows across genres including ‘Cooking with the Stars’ with M&S, ‘DNA Journey’ with Ancestry, and ‘John and Lisa Down-Under’ with Trailfinders. “In launching BE Studio, we are actively investing in additional AFE and Social Production resources, and bolstering creative capability with greater integration between ITV Commercial and ITV Creative,” the broadcaster explained.



Bhavit Chandrani, Director of BE Studio, says: "ITV has always been a market leader at creating 360-degree partnerships with brands thanks to our unique position as an integrated producer and broadcaster/streamer. With the launch of BE Studio, we're excited to offer even more opportunities to reach ITV's audience in creative ways through the co-creation of Ad Funded Entertainment.”