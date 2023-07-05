As part of its project to create a full-fledged, blockchain-based, crowd- and fanbase management ecosystem, Starzz has agreed a partnership with German broadcast outfit SPORT1 to see it placed on high-reach platforms in TV, digital and social media areas.
With a mutual focus on sports and entertainment, both partners regard themselves as an ideal fit to develop new use cases based on blockchain technology and reach as well as existing access to the market.
Starzz's business model aims to enhance the interaction between clubs, athletes, celebrities or content creators and their communities by offering what it calls unique services on the Supporterzz.com platform for “the ultimate” fan experience. The ecosystem also provides multiple interaction possibilities through a social media network with newsfeeds, streaming and other modern functionalities, a marketplace for merchandise and NFTs, as well as other use cases such as ticketing, marketing services, incentive and reward mechanisms for users. The launch of the platform is planned for December 2023 .
The Starzz ecosystem also combines the Supporterzz.com Platform with the Fanzz Exchange, underpinned by the native SRZ token and unique Champion tokens. Champions will be able to launch their own Champion tokens for their fans, who can acquire them. With these tokens, fans can exercise their voting rights in polls of their champions on the Supporterzz.com platform. This can range from selecting a soccer team’s jersey for the following season to choosing the tracks on a musician’s “best of” album.
As part of the cooperation, SPORT1’ s parent company Sport1 GmbH will acquire shareholder shares in Starzz and both partners have committed to developing new, joint approaches in the area of Web3 technology based on direct, interactive activation of stars and fans.
With the strategic cooperation, new business activities will be further expanded in the newly created profit centre NEW BIZ of the SPORT1 MEDIEN Group, which is led by Matthias Reichert (pictured right) as chief commercial officer (CCO) and member of the management.
Commenting on the deal, Reichert said: “With Starzz, we have found the ideal partner to continue the journey we have started in the Web3 sector. We are firmly convinced that you can achieve more together with collaboration in the interplay of different competencies. We see sport as the ideal translator of technical possibilities into concrete and functioning use cases. To achieve this, we have to work together to generate added value and thus acceptance among our users. This is the path we want to take together with Starzz.”
Starzz LLC Founder Marco Kowalewski (pictured left) added: “We are very happy to have SPORT1 as a renowned and well-known partner at our side, who is aware of the opportunities in the sports and entertainment market due to the digital transformation. Through this partnership, we hope to make the Starzz brand better known in the German-speaking region and to launch joint products with high user acceptance. The joint network will help create awareness for our unique product portfolio and make SPORT1 even better known internationally.”
