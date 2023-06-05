Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and content blockchain pioneer Eluvio, have announced the next instalment of the WB Movieverse with the iconic DC Super Hero film Superman Web3 Movie Experience.
Superman Web3 Movie Experience is a multimedia NFT for fans to own and to engage with the 1978 Richard Donner film. Through dynamic menu options based on locations from the film, owners can watch the film in 4K UHD on desktop, mobile, tablet or TV, access special features, view image galleries and artist renderings by notable DC artists, discover digital easter eggs, as well as sell the experience in a community marketplace.
The Superman Web3 Movie Experience will be offered in standard and premium editions. Standard edition includes an interactive location-based navigation menu, Superman: The MovieTheatrical Version, previously released special features and an image gallery featuring stills and behind the scenes galleries.
The latter premium edition offers three different variations available for purchase separately, Truth, Justice, and Hope, each featuring an illustration of Christopher Reeves’ Superman from one of three DC artists - Ivan Reiss, Ben Oliver, or Bill Sienkiewicz. Each variation includes an interactive and explorable location-based navigation menu and the versions of the feature film – Superman: The Movie Theatrical Version; Superman: The Movie Expanded Director’s Cut; and Superman: The Movie Extended TV Edition - along with previously-released special features, and image galleries featuring costume and detail images from the Warner Bros. Archive and stills and behind the scenes galleries.
The Superman Web3 Movie Experience will include a redemption code for a DC Digital Collectible Comics (DC3) Superman-themed pack from the DC NFT Marketplace, offering three randomly selected Superman comics with rarities from Common to Legendary. These packs are time-gated, open edition drops, limited to one per account.
Available for preview at https://web3.wb.com and opening for purchase on 9 June through credit card or crypto currency. The Superman Web3 Movie Experience is powered by Eluvio, pioneers of Web3 innovation throughout the media and entertainment industry. The EluvioContent Blockchain is designed to provide a high-performance, simple-to-use, and cost-effective Web3 platform built for content.
“For fans of this beloved and iconic film, Superman: The Movie is being released as an exclusive Web3 film and immersive digital collectible for the first time,” said Eluvio CEO and co-founder Michelle Munson. “As part of the WB Movieverse, consumers can easily watch, collect, and sell their film Web3 Movie Experiences on the blockchain, in the Movieverse marketplace. For Warner Bros., and the broader industry, Eluvio is honored to back this novel digital sell-through experience for 4K films and premium video assets – all streamed from and backed by secure blockchain access and ownership on the Eluvio Content Fabric.”
