Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, in partnership with content blockchain company Eluvio have announced the third instalment of the WB Movieverse in the form of the latest DC superhero film The Flash Web3 Movie Experience.
The Flash Web3 Movie Experience is a multimedia NFT allowing fans to own and to engage with the 2023 DC superhero film in what is said to be “an exciting way”. In the immersive Web3 experience, fans will find themselves on an adventure with The Flash as he tries to save the future. Fans will dive into the world of The Flash movie, alongside multiverse heroes like Michael Keaton’s Batman and discovering new characters including Supergirl. In this interactive journey, participants will be helping The Flash navigate through the mysterious “Chronobowl,” a gateway into four dynamic menu interfaces (Prime Barry’s apartment, Barry’s childhood room, the Batcave, and the Batwing cockpit.)
Fans can uncover hidden clues and along the way they’ll unlock exclusive content and behind-the-scenes footage. Every purchase comes with a randomly selected key art featuring beloved characters with varying levels of rarity.Through dynamic menu options based on locations from the film, owners can watch the film in 4K Ultra HD on desktop, mobile, tablet or TV, access special features, collect key art, discover digital Easter eggs, uncover hidden augmented reality (AR) collectibles, as well as sell the experience in a community marketplace beginning on 1 August 2023.
The release of The Flash Web3 Movie Experience - offered in Mystery and Premium editions and available for preview at https://web3.wb.com and opening for purchase on 18 July, follows the Superman Web3 Movie Experience and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (Extended Edition) Web3 Movie Experience.
“This is a chance for DC fans to own a piece of motion picture history. The Flash Web3 Movie Experience marks the first time a major studio motion picture is being released as a Web3 film in the same availability window as conventional digital purchase options. For Warner Bros., and the broader industry, it represents a new kind of immersive digital sell-through experience for 4K films and premium video assets – streamed from and backed by secure blockchain access and ownership on the Eluvio Content Fabric,” said Eluvio CEO and co-founder Michelle Munson.
“We are honoured to help movie fans easily watch, collect, and sell their Web3 Movie Experiences as part of the WB Movieverse. We’re also particularly excited to share that Warner Bros. is the exclusive launch partner for availability of the Eluvio Media Wallet on Apple's tvOS, enabling WB Movieverse customers to watch their Web3 films on Apple TV.”
Early access to both editions of The Flash Web3 Movie Experience will be available to DC Bat Cowl NFT holders, DC3 holders, The Lord of the Rings Web3 Movie Experience holders and Superman Web3 Movie Experience holders for an exclusive 12-hour window starting at 12:01AM ET on 18 July. 18 exclusively at https://web3.wb.com and will be available for purchase by credit card or crypto currency.
