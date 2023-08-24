Having acquired Vin Di Bona Productions in January 2023, V10 Entertainment has partnered with Underscore Talent’s digital production and distribution company Shorthand Studios to publish and distribute more than 1,000 hours of its digital content.





says working with Shorthand Studios and its technology and production tools will allow it and Vin Di Bona Productions to double their current output of digital content on YouTube and Facebook.



, led by Underscore Talent Co-CEOs Reza Izad, Dan Weinstein and Partners Jacklin and Marc Saltzman, aims to allow production companies and creators to focus on creating their content while the team assists with developing and facilitating content strategy, editing, distribution, rights management, and monetisation across all platforms and streaming services.



Tasked under the deal with enhancing the online video and social strategy, spotlighting never-before-seen footage, Shorthand Studios will develop, produce, and strategically publish more than 400 videos per month for Vin Di Bona Productions’ digital entertainment properties, promoting such brands as America’s Funniest Home Videos, Peachy, All the Babies, Kids Say, and Kyoot, which have a combined audience of more than 57 million across Facebook and YouTube.



In addition, Shorthand Studios will explore new opportunities for Vin Di Bona Productions and collaborate with the company’s social team to expand its audience through community management and audience engagement. Fans will be able to watch comedic content featuring families, kids, pets, and more on Facebook channels, including @AFV, @Kids Say, @All the Babies, @Peachy, and on YouTube @AFV, @Kyoot, and @Peachy.



To head the new relationship, V10 has hired industry veteran Shawn Kallet as head of revenue and partnerships. The companies have also partnered to develop streaming and linear television projects with creators from Underscore Talent’s talent roster who want to expand into traditional television.



“Shorthand Studios' best-in-class channel management team allows us to quickly scale our creative strategy across all of our brands on YouTube and Facebook,” Kallet remarked. “After optimising our channels and doubling production efforts, we’re sharing more laughs with fans in videos, livestreams, Reels, and Shorts than ever before. We’re excited to develop new original formats on YouTube and Facebook with creator talent that introduces our many brands to a new generation of fans.

”

