Following what it says was a hugely successful first season, Swedish broadcaster C More has commissioned a second, six-episode season of ITV Studios Finland’s glossy detective drama Helsinki Crimes (Harjunpää).
Based on Matti Yrjänä Joensuu’s series of novels, Helsinki Crimes follows the journey of a renowned detective, Timo Harjunpaa as he investigates a wave of serious crimes in present-day Helsinki. The series, written by Harri Virtanen (Deadwind) and directed by Matti Kinnunen (Cargo), also captures the modern vibrancy and long summer days of Finland’s seaside capital.
The shooting of the second season is now underway and will see Chief Constable Timo Harjunpää and his murder team investigating bloody clashes between street gangs, love scams and a wave of burglaries plaguing the city among others. Olli Rahkonen stars as detective Tomi Harjunpää, Olga Temonen plays his partner Onerva Nykänen and Alma Pöysti as Hietanen. Also returning to the series, includes Sanna Saarijärvi, Robin Svartström, Emilia Neuvonen and Jutta Järvinen.
The first season of Helsinki Crimes became one of C More’s most-watched crime series to date. After its launch on Netflix last year, in regions across CEE, Benelux, Austria and the Nordics, the series was one of the top ten most-watched series, and the third most-watched in Finland. The first season of Helsinki Crimes sold to Australia’s SBS On Demand, AMC Networks International’s SundanceTV in Spain, and on Walter Presents in the UK and Ireland in July 2022.
“Helsinki Crimes is not your traditional police procedural,” said Maria Kangas, head of scripted, ITV Studios Finland. “Harri Virtanen’s interpretation of Joensuu’s novels have delivered an original, fresh detective series, both in terms of characters and setting. We’re so excited to go into the second season where viewers will be taken on another gripping journey.”
“Following the exceptional success of the first season, we have been focusing even more on the production value for the second season of Helsinki Crimes,” added Jani Hartikainen, head of drama and development at C More and MTV. “So viewers can expect even higher production value, expert storytelling and edge-of-seat drama that it has become famous for.”
