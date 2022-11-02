Expanding its scripted production base with a first-ever Australian drama label, and marking what it says is a new milestone in the expansion of its international scripted footprint, ITV Studios has acquired a majority stake in production company Lingo Pictures.
Launched in 2015 and based in Sydney, led by drama producers Helen Bowden and Jason Stephens (pictured), Lingo is known for the creation and production of innovative and ambitious returning drama for domestic and international audiences, having nurtured strong relationships with both linear broadcasters and streamers on a global scale.
Recent productions include a second season of The Secrets She Keeps for Paramount+, BBC One and Sundance/AMC. The company has also just completed production on the second season of the Foxtel Australia and Sky Original series, Upright, starring Tim Minchin and Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon). Previous productions include the multi award-winning gothic drama Lambs Of God (2019), On The Ropes (2018) and Wake In Fright (2017), a thriller based on Kenneth Cook’s 1961 novel of the same name.
Upcoming projects include Queen of Oz, a comedy starring and co-written by Catherine Tate, commissioned directly by BBC One in the UK; The Messenger, based on the best-selling novel by Markus Zusak, for Australia’s ABC; and Prosper for Australian streaming service Stan and Lionsgate. ITV Studios will handle the international distribution for all new Lingo Pictures series.
Lingo Pictures is ITV Studios’ first ever Australian scripted label and going forward Bowden and Stephens will continue to head up the business based in Sydney.
As part of the wider ITV Studios Group, Lingo will sit under the international production arm led by managing director, Lisa Perrin who remarking on the move said: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Helen and Jason whose partnership has become one of the most admired in the Australian and international scripted space. Their talent for producing high quality scripted content is clear and they are well positioned to take even more advantage of the unprecedented demand for English language drama as part of our global network of production companies.”
In a joint statement, Bowden and Stephens added: “What a privilege it is to join the international powerhouse ITV Studios at a time when Australian stories are exploding around the world. We are so excited to be sitting alongside the other illustrious ITV Studios labels and can’t wait to get started.”
Lingo Pictures is the latest scripted label to join ITV Studios’ major international production and distribution group. The portfolio includes Poison Pen Studios, Quay Street Productions, Happy Prince, 5Acts, Cattleya Producciones, Windlight Pictures, Tomorrow Studios and Bedrock Entertainment.
