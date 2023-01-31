The football World Cup in November and December 2022 has driven the BBC iPlayer to cap the year in spectacular fashion, culminating in the best month and best quarter the on-demand and live TV service has seen with with 700 million streams for December and 2 billion streams between October and December.
For the full year, the iPlayer also saw its best ever performance in 2022 breaking 7 billion streams for the first time ever and growing 9% on an animal basis. The World Cup was streamed 92 million times on iPlayer, while also reaching an audience of 38.8 million on the core BBC TV channels. Other sporting events were also among the most-watched programmes of the year, including Commonwealth Games (53 million streams, plus reached 28.6 million on BBC TV) and Wimbledon (43 million streams, plus reached 27.4 million on BBC TV).
New dramas dominates the most watched episodes per series of the year – with The Tourist, The Responder, SAS Rogue Heroes, Inside Man, Sherwood and This is Going to Hurt all making the top ten most streamed episodes.
The first episode in the return of Peaky Blinders for its series finale, Black Day, was the top individual episode of the year, streamed 6.9 million times across the year, with over 55 million streams for the boxset. Other top boxsets of the year include Doctor Who (56 million streams), Waterloo Road (2006-2015) (46 million streams), and Death in Paradise (46 million streams).
Commenting on the record breaking audiences, director of BBC iPlayer Dan McGolpin said: “2022 saw huge growth for BBC iPlayer; 7 billion streams is double where we were a few years ago. Alongside the big events like the World Cup and the outstanding coverage of the state funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, people arrived in their millions to watch an array of big drama boxsets including the final series of Peaky Blinders and a large number of brand new series such as The Tourist, The Responder and SAS Rogue Heroes. Over the last year we’ve added more choice than ever before in every genre, with plenty more in store for 2023.”
