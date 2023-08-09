 Lionesses net 5.2MN viewers for dramatic win | Ratings/Measurement | News | Rapid TV News
As Chloe Kelly smacked in the winning penalty with great gusto and the nation began to breathe again, the England football team could celebrate not only qualifying for the quarter finals at the Women’s World Cup but also drawing huge audiences for their game against Nigeria.
Data released by the BBC showed the Lionesses’ Round of 16 fixture had a peak TV audience of 5.2 million on BBC One and was also streamed 2.6 million times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online even though it started at 8:30 UK time. In addition to the TV and digital streaming figures, there were over 2 million requests on the BBC’s digital platforms for match highlights and clips.

The match coverage, which had a peak TV share of 68%, has received the highest viewing figures of the competition so far in the UK.

England will play their Quarter Final match on Saturday 12 August. Highlights of all the four Quarter Final matches will be available to watch on the Women’s World Cup highlights programme at 7pm on BBC Three daily - as well as on BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website and app throughout the day.
