Data released by leading UK measurement service Barb has revealed that subscription video-on-demand penetration levels from the leading SVOD providers dipped in the second quarter of 2023.
The Barb Establishment Survey showed 65.9% of UK households had access to an SVOD service in Q2 2023, down from 67.4% in Q1. Both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video seeing quarterly drops in the UK household penetration levels of their services. 57.7% of homes had access to Netflix in Q2 2023, down from 59.0% in Q1. 44.0% of homes had access to Amazon Prime Video in Q2 2023, down from 44.9% in Q1.

Sky-owned NOW remained level, with 7.1% UK household penetration in Q1 and Q2 2023, as did Apple TV+, with 6.6% penetration in both quarters, while Disney+ saw a slight gain, with 25.2% penetration in Q2 2023, up from 24.8% in Q1.

Like with other surveys in 2023, a new addition to Barb's SVOD data this quarter was Paramount+. The service was present in 5.9% of UK households in Q2 2023.
