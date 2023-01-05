Data released by the BBC has revealed that viewers flocked to TV services and iPlayer in record numbers over the festive fortnight period from 20 December to 2 January 2023.
Traffic for the iPlayer showed particular year-on-year growth, with 23 December, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day 25% or more compared with a year earlier which also set records at the time. The week of Boxing Day to New Year’s Day marked iPlayer’s best-ever festive week with programmes streamed 165 million times, 17% more times than the same period last year.
New Year's Eve topped the list of most watched programmes while on New Year’s Day 2023, programmes were streamed 30% more than in 2022 making it iPlayer’s third best day of all time, only behind two days during the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Looking at individual programmes, EastEnders showed strong year-on-year growth. The Christmas Day hour-long episode was streamed 2.5 million times, up 61% on last year’s Christmas Day episode. Other dramas including Call the Midwife, Death in Paradise, His Dark Materials, Strike and Happy Valley were also popular.
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse was one of the Top 10 most-watched episodes over the festive fortnight with 1.8 million streams and Sam Ryder Rocks New Year's Eve were close behind with 1.7 million streams.
