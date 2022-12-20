Described by many as the greatest football match, the BBC has revealed that the World Cup Final between Argentina and France brought in a peak TV audience of 14.9 million on its flagship BBC One and was also streamed 7.1 million times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online.
The 14.9 million viewers of Argentina’s victory driven by Lionel Messi represented a TV audience share of 58% and brought an end to a tournament of highs for the BBC, breaking previous streaming records.
Matches were streamed 104.7 million times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online with a reach of 38.8 million on TV and the tournament streamed a record-breaking 104.7 million times on BBC iPlayer and Sport Online.
The top 5 most watched games on BBC Television across the tournament were Wales v England, attracting a peak of 17.6 million; Argentina v France, 14.9 million; Netherlands v Argentina, 12.1 million; France v Morocco, 10 million; Spain v Germany, 9.9 million. The top 5 most requested live games on BBC Sport Online and BBC iPlayer were England v Iran, 7.9 million; Argentina v France, 7.1 million; Wales v England, 5.9 million; Croatia v Brazil, 5.3 million; Netherlands v Argentina, 4.6 million.
There were also 52.8 million unique browsers to BBC Sport’s World Cup website and World Cup 2022 programming was played 10.4 million times on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport Online.
“One of the greatest World Cup Finals of all time, Argentina and Messi’s victory last night closed off a thrilling four weeks of football,” said Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport. “A first ever winter World Cup was a new experience for fans and the BBC has once again demonstrated the value of sport when made freely available to all, breaking new streaming records and providing the highest quality coverage, analysis and entertainment across TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Online and BBC Sounds.”
Matches were streamed 104.7 million times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online with a reach of 38.8 million on TV and the tournament streamed a record-breaking 104.7 million times on BBC iPlayer and Sport Online.
The top 5 most watched games on BBC Television across the tournament were Wales v England, attracting a peak of 17.6 million; Argentina v France, 14.9 million; Netherlands v Argentina, 12.1 million; France v Morocco, 10 million; Spain v Germany, 9.9 million. The top 5 most requested live games on BBC Sport Online and BBC iPlayer were England v Iran, 7.9 million; Argentina v France, 7.1 million; Wales v England, 5.9 million; Croatia v Brazil, 5.3 million; Netherlands v Argentina, 4.6 million.
There were also 52.8 million unique browsers to BBC Sport’s World Cup website and World Cup 2022 programming was played 10.4 million times on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and BBC Sport Online.
“One of the greatest World Cup Finals of all time, Argentina and Messi’s victory last night closed off a thrilling four weeks of football,” said Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport. “A first ever winter World Cup was a new experience for fans and the BBC has once again demonstrated the value of sport when made freely available to all, breaking new streaming records and providing the highest quality coverage, analysis and entertainment across TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Online and BBC Sounds.”