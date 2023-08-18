Matching the football team’s success on the pitch on the screen, the BBC has revealed that England’s Semi-Final match against World Cup co-hosts Australia had a peak TV audience of 7.3 million on BBC One, making this the most watched match of the tournament so far.
Data released by the BBC showed following the historic victory, match highlights and clips have been streamed 2.7 million times on the BBC’s digital platforms. The game was also streamed 3.8 million times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online.
Massive audiences for the Lionesses have been growing throughout the Women’s World Cup. The Lionesses’ Round of 16 fixture had a peak TV audience of 5.2 million on BBC One and was also streamed 2.6 million times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online even though it started at 8:30 UK time. In addition to the TV and digital streaming figures, there were over 2 million requests on the BBC’s digital platforms for match highlights and clips.
The match coverage, which had a peak TV share of 68%, received the highest viewing figures of the competition when broadcast.
Massive audiences for the Lionesses have been growing throughout the Women’s World Cup. The Lionesses’ Round of 16 fixture had a peak TV audience of 5.2 million on BBC One and was also streamed 2.6 million times on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online even though it started at 8:30 UK time. In addition to the TV and digital streaming figures, there were over 2 million requests on the BBC’s digital platforms for match highlights and clips.
The match coverage, which had a peak TV share of 68%, received the highest viewing figures of the competition when broadcast.