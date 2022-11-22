Hot on the heels of leading OTT provider Hulu launching 14 new live TV channels, six of which powered by the leading music video network, Vevo is now partnering with free global streaming platform, Plex, to launch several streaming channels featuring 24/7 linear programming of premium music videos.
The Plex platform is said to have been developed for fans of films and shows who are “overwhelmed by the chaos of the fragmented streaming universe”. It is claimed to provider a more personalised and intuitive experience with a suite of free apps for every platform. It offers thousands of free films and TV shows on-demand as well as hundreds of free-to-stream live TV channels and has partnered with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Warner Bros., Paramount, Lionsgate, Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), Sinclair Broadcast Group, AMC, A+E and Crackle.
It is available through a range of device types and streaming services, including gaming consoles such as NVIDIA SHIELD, PlayStation and Xbox; streaming platforms such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku, smart TVs and Portal from Facebook.
“Music is an essential genre in entertainment, so adding the world’s music video category leader to our platform is a vital edition,” said Shawn Eldridge, vice president, strategic alliances and content, Plex commenting on the new partnership. “Vevo’s coveted, high-quality content supports our mission of delivering an amazing user experience and being a one-stop-shop for streaming media.”
“Vevo’s music video expertise and past decade of success has positioned us well to strike linear programming deals with leading streaming platforms. This partnership furthers our mission of ubiquity, helping make music videos available via all the platforms that people choose to consume popular content around the world,” added Vevo senior vice president, global advanced TV Rob Christensen.
“Plex is another big free ad-supported streaming TV partner for us. FAST viewing is really taking off because people want relevant, curated content for a more lean-back experience at home. This viewing experience also affords better audience engagement for our advertising partners.”
