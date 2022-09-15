Aiming to tap into the rise of FAST viewing, music video network Vevo has entered into a partnership with TripleLift to enable brands to use overlay ads for brand-building and contextual targeting against curated linear music video programming on connected TVs (CTVs).
Vevo’s linear channels are accessible on FAST (free ad-supported TV) platforms and services, such as Local Now, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio and Xumo. Each channel is curated according to genre – for example Vevo Pop; decade, such as Vevo 90s; or event such as Vevo Holiday.
Powered by TripleLift’s In-Show technology, which is integrated by video infrastructure platform Zype, Vevo’s overlay ads will delivered within contextually relevant content specifically for its linear-programmed TV channels. While executed at scale, they are said to offer the same precise audience targeting that Vevo offers for its digital video buys, while complementing Vevo’s programming on CTV.
“As digital and TV converge, Vevo is offering brands more advertising opportunities on the biggest screen in the home, that were once only available on digital. Innovating our ad product portfolio not only aligns with our growth in CTV distribution, but also our advertisers’ demand for our premium inventory,” explained Vevo senior vice president, global revenue and distribution operations Natalie Gabathuler-Scully. “Additionally, we’re not disrupting the consumer viewing experience, especially in a lean-back environment like linear – all while still delivering powerful results for brands that invest in Vevo.”
“As video consumption habits evolve and time spent across all devices remains on the rise, it is increasingly important for advertising solutions to reflect these changes,” added TripleLift general manager, connected TV Michael Shields. “TripleLift’s In-Show ad formats make it easy for brands to engage the right audience at the right time,” “By bringing new ad experiences to Vevo’s audience, we’re showing what the future of brand-supported TV will look like: better for audiences, programmers and marketers.”
Powered by TripleLift’s In-Show technology, which is integrated by video infrastructure platform Zype, Vevo’s overlay ads will delivered within contextually relevant content specifically for its linear-programmed TV channels. While executed at scale, they are said to offer the same precise audience targeting that Vevo offers for its digital video buys, while complementing Vevo’s programming on CTV.
“As digital and TV converge, Vevo is offering brands more advertising opportunities on the biggest screen in the home, that were once only available on digital. Innovating our ad product portfolio not only aligns with our growth in CTV distribution, but also our advertisers’ demand for our premium inventory,” explained Vevo senior vice president, global revenue and distribution operations Natalie Gabathuler-Scully. “Additionally, we’re not disrupting the consumer viewing experience, especially in a lean-back environment like linear – all while still delivering powerful results for brands that invest in Vevo.”
“As video consumption habits evolve and time spent across all devices remains on the rise, it is increasingly important for advertising solutions to reflect these changes,” added TripleLift general manager, connected TV Michael Shields. “TripleLift’s In-Show ad formats make it easy for brands to engage the right audience at the right time,” “By bringing new ad experiences to Vevo’s audience, we’re showing what the future of brand-supported TV will look like: better for audiences, programmers and marketers.”