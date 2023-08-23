In a launch marking the leading commercial broadcaster broadcaster’s arrival into the UK free ad-supported streaming TV market, UKTV has unveiled FAST channels on Samsung TV Plus and Pluto TV.
As well as marking the broadcaster’s debut in the FAST market, UKTV also plans to build on the offer with FAST channels to launch on its free streaming service UKTV Play.
UKTV Play Heroes allows viewers to join frontline medics and police at life's most dramatic moments, with inspiring stories of the everyday heroism of paramedics, doctors, nurses and the police. UKTV Play Laughs invites comedy lovers to sit back, relax and lose themselves in the lighter side of life. UKTV Play Full Throttle takes viewers to the skies, the tracks or the road, with shows packed with planes, trains, cars and more while UKTV Play Uncovered is for enquiring minds and delves into the darkest corners of history and engineering.
The four new channels will launch in the UK on Samsung TV Plus 23 August and on Pluto TV on 24 August. The UKTV Play branded channels will provide curated access to some of UKTV’s most popular content from its free-to-air channel brands, Dave, Drama, W and Yesterday.
The FAST launch has been led by UKTV’s director of advertising, Sarah Goldman and head of distribution, Philipp Pfister, with oversight from Jonathan Newman, general manager, commercial. For playout and distribution services on the partner platforms, UKTV worked with Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV.
“FAST is a fantastic opportunity to reach new audiences with our rich content catalogue and showcase a wide array of genres across the four new channels,” Newman remarked. Thanks to the hard work of a group of passionate experts from across UKTV, our new FAST channels will be a valuable complement to the existing channel network and will help supercharge the UKTV Play streaming service by further extending its reach.”
UKTV Play Heroes allows viewers to join frontline medics and police at life's most dramatic moments, with inspiring stories of the everyday heroism of paramedics, doctors, nurses and the police. UKTV Play Laughs invites comedy lovers to sit back, relax and lose themselves in the lighter side of life. UKTV Play Full Throttle takes viewers to the skies, the tracks or the road, with shows packed with planes, trains, cars and more while UKTV Play Uncovered is for enquiring minds and delves into the darkest corners of history and engineering.
The four new channels will launch in the UK on Samsung TV Plus 23 August and on Pluto TV on 24 August. The UKTV Play branded channels will provide curated access to some of UKTV’s most popular content from its free-to-air channel brands, Dave, Drama, W and Yesterday.
The FAST launch has been led by UKTV’s director of advertising, Sarah Goldman and head of distribution, Philipp Pfister, with oversight from Jonathan Newman, general manager, commercial. For playout and distribution services on the partner platforms, UKTV worked with Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV.
“FAST is a fantastic opportunity to reach new audiences with our rich content catalogue and showcase a wide array of genres across the four new channels,” Newman remarked. Thanks to the hard work of a group of passionate experts from across UKTV, our new FAST channels will be a valuable complement to the existing channel network and will help supercharge the UKTV Play streaming service by further extending its reach.”